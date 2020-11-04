Biden Wins Swing State of Arizona - Fox News Projection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the swing state of Arizona, Fox news projected.

With 73 percent of the votes reported, Biden has secured 53.

6 percent of the vote, while Trump has gotten 45.1 percent.

Trump won the state and its 11 electoral votes by approximately 3.5 percentage points in 2016. Democrats have not been victorious there since Bill Clinton in 1996. Trump and Biden were neck-in-neck in the state in pre-election polls.