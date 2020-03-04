UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wins Texas Primary, Key Super Tuesday Prize: US Networks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:51 PM

Biden wins Texas primary, key Super Tuesday prize: US networks

Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Texas, US networks projected, handing him a key victory over Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the party's White House nomination

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden has won the Democratic Primary in Texas, US networks projected, handing him a key victory over Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the party's White House nomination.

The result in Texas -- where the leftist Sanders had been polling ahead -- capped a remarkable night for Biden, who was projected to win a clear majority of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday.

With 228 delegates in play, Texas was the night's second-biggest prize behind California, where exit polls projected a win for Sanders.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Football matches held in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

The Democratic Party Super Tuesday winners, state ..

9 minutes ago

Four people injured in traffic accident in Rawalpi ..

9 minutes ago

Kilns to shift to zigzag technology in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaigns in Sukkur

9 minutes ago

First Coronavirus Case Registered in Poland - Heal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.