Biden wins Texas primary, key Super Tuesday prize: US networks

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden has won the Democratic Primary in Texas, US networks projected, handing him a key victory over Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the party's White House nomination.

The result in Texas -- where the leftist Sanders had been polling ahead -- capped a remarkable night for Biden, who was projected to win a clear majority of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday.

With 228 delegates in play, Texas was the night's second-biggest prize behind California, where exit polls projected a win for Sanders.