Biden Wins US State Of Georgia In Presidential Election - NBC Projection

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Biden Wins US State of Georgia in Presidential Election - NBC Projection

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US Democrat Joseph Biden won the presidential election in the state of Georgia to clinch the state's 16 electoral votes, NBC projected on Friday.

With 99 percent of ballots counted, Biden got a support of 49.5 percent or 2,472,154 residents. Current US President Donald Trump obtained 49.2 or 2,458,002 votes, NBC reported.

More Stories From World

