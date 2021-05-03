Biden Wishes Blessed Easter to Orthodox Christians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US President Joe Biden has extended his wishes to Orthodox Christians who observed Easter on Sunday.

"This Easter, as Orthodox Christians and so many other people of faith have had to once again modify religious traditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we can also look to the future with hope. Thanks to the leadership of countless people, including so many people of faith, the progress we are making in our battle against the virus will soon allow for a return to our timeless and treasured traditions of Easter and other holidays," Biden said in a statement, released by the White House on Sunday.

Earlier, Pope Francis extended his congratulations to all Orthodox Christians on the occasion of Easter, which is celebrated on May 2 this year according to the Julian Calendar.

Roman Catholic and Protestant churches celebrated the feast of the Resurrection of Christ earlier this year, on April 4.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin was present at the midnight mass along with the Russian President.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said ahead of the Easter service that even though the coronavirus had paralyzed people's lives, churches and cathedrals were starting to fill up again. Patriarch Kirill thanked all medical workers and volunteers for their efforts in helping those in need and wished everyone both physical and spiritual well-being.