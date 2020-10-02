UrduPoint.com
Biden Wishes Trump, Melania 'swift Recovery' From Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:13 PM

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery from Covid-19

Wilmington, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery from Covid-19.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden said as America and the world digested the bombshell news overnight that Trump has contracted the coronavirus.

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said on Twitter.

