Biden Wishes Trump Swift Recovery from COVID-19 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:06 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery after the couple revealed that they had both contracted COVID-19.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.

We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said via Twitter.

A number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have wished the Trumps a speedy recovery.

Trump has said via Twitter on Thursday night that he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease.

