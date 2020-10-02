Biden Wishes Trump Swift Recovery From COVID-19 - Statement
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:06 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery after the couple revealed that they had both contracted COVID-19.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.
We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said via Twitter.
A number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have wished the Trumps a speedy recovery.
Trump has said via Twitter on Thursday night that he and his wife tested positive after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease.