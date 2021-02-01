Biden Withdraws $27.4Bln in Spending Cuts Proposed by Trump - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has withdrawn 73 budget cuts, worth a combined $27.4 billion, proposed by Donald Trump during the final week of his presidency, according to a letter addressed to Congress leaders.

"I am withdrawing 73 proposed rescissions previously transmitted to the Congress," Biden said in the letter.

Trump on January 14 sent a letter to leaders in the House and the Senate to propose the cuts, which would have hit the budget of several government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities.

The former president signed off on a $2.3 trillion economic stimulus package designed to provide relief amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this past December. However, Trump said that he would call on Congress leaders to trim "wasteful items" from the package.