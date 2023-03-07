Biden woos blue collar, older Americans in unofficial reelection push

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden unveiled fresh budget proposals Tuesday, seeking to woo working-class Americans with pledges to reduce health care costs and target the wealthy with tax hikes as he wages an all-but-official reelection campaign.

The first peek at his plan -- the entirety of which is set to be revealed Thursday -- came from a White House statement showing a strategy to increase some taxes in order to extend the solvency of Medicare, the US government-funded health insurance program for seniors, "by at least 25 years." But with Republicans in charge of the House of Representatives, the Democratic president's proposals will face a bitter spending fight in Congress -- a situation Biden seems ready to wield for his political advantage.

"For decades, I've listened to my Republican friends claim that the only way to be serious about preserving Medicare is to cut benefits," Biden wrote in a New York Times column published Tuesday.

"The budget I am releasing this week will make the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050 without cutting a penny in benefits," he promised.

More than 60 million people in the United States, mostly those over age 65, rely on Medicare for their health insurance.

According to the White House, the program is at risk of running out of money by 2028 without intervention.

Biden's plan would increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8 percent to 5.0 percent on income above $400,000 per year.

"Let's ask the wealthiest to pay just a little bit more of their fair share, to strengthen Medicare for everyone over the long term," the 80-year-old president wrote in the Times.

"Republican plans that protect billionaires from a penny more in taxes -- but won't protect a retired firefighter's hard-earned Medicare benefits --are just detached from the reality that hardworking families live with every day."One Republican lawmaker briskly hit back at the plan.

"Biden's budget does nothing to legitimately address lowering our debilitating national debt," Senator Mike Braun said on Twitter. "At some point, the numbers will catch up to us -- and that will be (a) very bad day for Americans."