The Biden administration would welcome a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, no fixed dates have been set, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Biden administration would welcome a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, no fixed dates have been set, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I know that President Biden would welcome it for the prime minister to visit, and equally for President Biden to come here.� We haven't fixed any dates yet, but I'm sure we'll see that in the future," Blinken said in an interview with CNN, when asked about a potential meeting between the two leaders.

Blinked added that there would be "ample opportunity" for a meeting between Biden and Modi.

Blinken is the third high-ranking official of the Biden administration to visit New Delhi. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid a visit to the Indian capital in March and Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry did so in April.

The top US diplomat arrived in India on Tuesday for his first visit to the country since assuming his position. Blinken also met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss supplies of coronavirus vaccines, regional security amid turmoil in Afghanistan, as well as India's human rights record.