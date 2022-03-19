Biden, Xi Agree on Importance of Open Communication to Manage Competition - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a video call on the importance of open communication to manage the competition between the United States and China, the White House said on Friday.

"The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries," the White House said in a readout of the leaders' call.