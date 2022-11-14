UrduPoint.com

Biden, Xi 'agreed' Nuclear Weapons Should Never Be Used

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

The pair held their first face-to-face talks since Biden took office on the sidelines of a G20 meeting expected to be dominated by the war in Ukraine.

The pair shook hands at the start of the meeting, with Biden saying the superpowers shared the responsibility to show the world that they can "manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming conflict".

The White House said he had told Xi that Washington would "continue to compete vigorously" with China, but "this competition should not veer into conflict".

