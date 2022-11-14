Biden, Xi Agreed That Blinken Will Visit China to Follow Up On Their Talks - White House

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed during their bilateral that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China to follow up on their discussions, , the White House said in a readout of their talks on Monday

"The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues," the readout said. "The two leaders agreed that Secretary of State Blinken will visit China to follow up on their discussions."