Biden, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons in Conflict - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed Ukraine and expressed opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict during their first face-to-face bilateral meeting on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, the White House said in a readout.

"President Biden raised Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and Russia's irresponsible threats of nuclear use. President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," the readout said.