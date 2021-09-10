Biden, Xi Discussed National Interests, US-China Competition in Phone Talks - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have held a phone conversation to discuss each other's national interests and the competition between the two countries, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

The leaders also agreed to cooperate on both sets of problems "openly and straightforwardly."

"This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States' ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC. President Biden underscored the United States' enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," the statement added.