Biden, Xi Expected To Hold Talks In Coming Weeks - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold phone talks in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"With regard to President Xi and President Biden, our expectation is that they will have an opportunity to speak in the weeks ahead," Blinken told a briefing during his visit to Bangkok.

In late June, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it had no information about a possible phone conversation between Biden and Xi. At the same time, the ministry noted that maintaining contacts between the two leaders is "extremely important."

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden and Xi would have a chance to hold talks in the upcoming weeks.

