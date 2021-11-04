Biden, Xi Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Vise Restrictions - Politico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an upcoming virtual meeting will likely reach agreements to reopen consulates and ease visa restrictions, Politico reported on Thursday citing its own sources.

Although no major breakthroughs are expected during the meeting, which has not yet been scheduled, the two sides could make modest progress in other areas, according to the report.