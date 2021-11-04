UrduPoint.com

Biden, Xi Likely To Ink Agreements On Consulates, Easing Vise Restrictions - Politico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Biden, Xi Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Vise Restrictions - Politico

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an upcoming virtual meeting will likely reach agreements to reopen consulates and ease visa restrictions, Politico reported on Thursday citing its own sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an upcoming virtual meeting will likely reach agreements to reopen consulates and ease visa restrictions, Politico reported on Thursday citing its own sources.

Although no major breakthroughs are expected during the meeting, which has not yet been scheduled, the two sides could make modest progress in other areas, according to the report.

Related Topics

China Progress Visa Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

23 seconds ago
 President plants sapling during his visit to the C ..

President plants sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

24 seconds ago
 83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

26 seconds ago
 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

42 minutes ago
 EMA May Approve Navavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming ..

EMA May Approve Navavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Weeks or Months - Official

28 seconds ago
 Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days ..

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days Hiatus - German Operator

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.