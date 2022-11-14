UrduPoint.com

Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes After Three Hours - White House

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes After Three Hours - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The inaugural face-to-face meeting between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi at the G-20 summit in Bali ended on Monday after about three hours, according to the White House.

The presidents entered the meeting room around 5:40 p.m. local time, and Biden's motorcade resumed around 8:53 p.m. Biden is expected to address the press at 9:30 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT).

