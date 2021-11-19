UrduPoint.com

Biden-Xi Meeting Intended As Initial Conversation On Major Issues - White House Official

Biden-Xi Meeting Intended as Initial Conversation on Major Issues - White House Official

The virtual meeting between the Presidents of the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, earlier this week was an initial conversation about the world problems that the two countries can work together to resolve, White House Coordinator on the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The virtual meeting between the Presidents of the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, earlier this week was an initial conversation about the world problems that the two countries can work together to resolve, White House Coordinator on the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Friday.

"(T)his was really meant as an initial conversation about areas that we think we can potentially work together, like climate change, but also make clear where our purpose and determination are clear, like on the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Campbell said during a conversation at the US Institute of Peace.

Campbell added that the United States approach to the Indo-Pacific will remain multifaceted and not focused only on competition with China and will also include advancement in such areas as technology, quantum computing, 5G networks and others.

The two leaders held a 3.5-hour virtual summit on Monday night and discussed their positions on Taiwan, the possibility of a "new Cold War," Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With respect to the economy, Biden said he made clear the need to protect US workers and industries from what he said were China's unfair trade and economic practices, according to the White House.

On Thursday, Biden said that his administration is considering diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics due to alleged human rights abuses in China.

