Biden, Xi Spoke Candidly About Priorities, Intentions Across Range Of Issues - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 07:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke candidly about priorities and intentions across range of issues, the White House said in a readout of their bilateral meeting on Monday.

"The two leaders spoke candidly about their respective priorities and intentions across a range of issues," the readout said.

