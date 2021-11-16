Biden-Xi Summit Lasted Longer Than Expected, Was Respectful - Administration Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping lasted longer than expected, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday, adding that the meeting was open and respectful.

"Tonight (the session) was longer than expected, (the leaders spoke) for 3.5 hours ... It certainly was very different than a phone call ... The conversation was respectful, straightforward, open," the official said.