Biden, Xi Talked About COVID-19, Transparency in Addressing Global Health - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and transparency in addressing global health issues, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, commenting on the outcome of the meeting.

"The two leaders talked about COVID and broader health security issues in terms of not only the importance of bringing an end to the pandemic ... The president made quite clear the US approach of donating vaccines and underscored the importance of other countries with own supplies to do the same. They also talked about the importance of preventing future pandemics and an important role of transparency in addressing global health issues," the official said.