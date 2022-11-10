Biden, Xi To Discuss Russian Operation In Ukraine, N. Korean Provocations - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Bali on November 14 will discuss a number of regional and international matters including Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Pyongyang's latest missile launches, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Bali on November 14 will discuss a number of regional and international matters including Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Pyongyang's latest missile launches, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"I expect them to discuss a range of regional and global issues to include Russia's war in Ukraine and recent DPRK provocations," the official said. "I think the president will be honest and direct with President Xi about how we see the situation in Ukraine with Russia's war of aggression and our concerns about, you know, what we are seeing and hearing from Russia."