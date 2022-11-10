UrduPoint.com

Biden, Xi To Have In-Depth Talk To Better Understand One Another's Priorities- US Official

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

US President Joe Biden intends to have an "in-depth and substantive" conversation with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in order to better understand one another's national priorities, a senior US administration official said on Thursday

"We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders to gain a better understanding of one another's priorities and intentions," the official said during a press briefing.

President Biden believes that it is critical to build a floor for a US-China relationship and ensure that there are rules that manage competition between the countries, the official added.

