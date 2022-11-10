US President Joe Biden intends to have an "in-depth and substantive" conversation with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in order to better understand one another's national priorities, a senior US administration official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden intends to have an "in-depth and substantive" conversation with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in order to better understand one another's national priorities, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

"We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders to gain a better understanding of one another's priorities and intentions," the official said during a press briefing.

President Biden believes that it is critical to build a floor for a US-China relationship and ensure that there are rules that manage competition between the countries, the official added.