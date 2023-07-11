Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ahead - Blinken

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will likely hold talks at some point in the months ahead, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will likely hold talks at some point in the months ahead, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"There's no substitute at the end of the day for leader-to-leader contact," Blinken said.

"I would fully expect that at some point in the months ahead, they'll talk."

Blinken also said that it still remains to be seen if Xi will come to San Francisco to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this fall.