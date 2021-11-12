UrduPoint.com

Biden, Xi To Hold Virtual Meeting On Monday Night US Eastern Time - White House

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:45 PM

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their virtual bilateral summit on Monday night, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their virtual bilateral summit on Monday night, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"In the evening of Monday November 15 in Washington, DC, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

will meet virtually with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC)," Psaki said during a press release on Friday. "Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align."

Biden will make clear to Xi the United States' intentions and priorities, including its concerns with some of Beijing's actions, Psaki said.

More Stories From World

