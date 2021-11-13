Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday

UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden will hold a hotly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, with both sides indicating they will not give ground on flashpoint issues such as Taiwan

Relations between the world's two largest economies have recently deteriorated, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two countries "as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday.

"Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC," Psaki said, referring to Beijing by the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

The virtual talks will take place "in the evening" on Monday in Washington -- meaning early Tuesday in Beijing, she announced.

