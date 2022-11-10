UrduPoint.com

Biden, Xi Will Not Issue Any Sort Of Joint Statement After Meeting In Bali - US Official

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 09:25 PM

US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are not planning to issue any sort of a joint statement following their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia, a senior US administration official said on Thursday

"There's not going be a joint statement of any sort here, and, you know, this is really not a meeting. that is being driven by deliverables," the official said during a press briefing.

