Biden, Yoon To Discuss Importance Of Working Together To Support Ukraine - US Official

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Biden, Yoon to Discuss Importance of Working Together to Support Ukraine - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol during talks at the White Hoe on Wednesday will discuss the importance of working together to support Ukraine, including the issue of sanctions and export controls, a senior administration official told reporters.

"We will also be talking about the importance of working together to support Ukraine as it faces a brutal invasion, in an area where we very much appreciate steps the ROK (South Korea) has already taken, in particular its imposition of sanctions, its export controls, also the large amounts of humanitarian and non-lethal assistance it has given," the official said.

The meeting between the two leaders comes in the wake of Pentagon leaks revealing US frustration with South Korea's failure to provide arms to Ukraine. A South Korean official last week said Seoul is not providing military aid to Kiev in order to maintain stable relations with Russia. A South Korean presidential adviser said the two leaders may discuss Ukraine in a global context, but not military aid, according to Yonhap.

