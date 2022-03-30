UrduPoint.com

Biden, Zelensky Discuss 'additional Capabilities' For Ukraine Military

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Biden, Zelensky discuss 'additional capabilities' for Ukraine military

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also told Zelensky that the United States would provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct aid, as Kyiv battles against invading Russian forces.

"The leaders discussed... continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said.

Some 20,000 people are believed to have been killed since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to Zelensky, though the number of casualties could not be independently verified.

"Just finished an hour-long conversation," Zelensky tweeted after the call. "Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

"Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid."Ukraine and Western powers have cast doubt on Russia's pledge to reduce military activity around Chernigiv and the capital Kyiv, made during face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Istanbul United States February Government Million

Recent Stories

Greek Foreign Ministry Refrains From Confirming Re ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Refrains From Confirming Reform by Private Consultancy Fi ..

12 seconds ago
 Govt to provide standard skill training to workers ..

Govt to provide standard skill training to workers: Muhammad Ayub Afridi

15 seconds ago
 Serbian President to Demonstrate New Weapons After ..

Serbian President to Demonstrate New Weapons After April 3 Elections

17 seconds ago
 Republicans Say CDC Ignored Science, Worked With T ..

Republicans Say CDC Ignored Science, Worked With Teachers Unions on School Guida ..

18 seconds ago
 Over 40% of Canadians Struggling to Afford Basic N ..

Over 40% of Canadians Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities, Young Hit Hardest ..

13 minutes ago
 EU Targets Fast Fashion in Pursuit of Greener Econ ..

EU Targets Fast Fashion in Pursuit of Greener Economy

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.