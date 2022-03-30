President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Wednesday efforts by the United States and European allies to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Wednesday efforts by the United States and European allies to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities, the White House said.

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said in a press release.