UrduPoint.com

Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts To Boost Ukraine's Military Capability - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Boost Ukraine's Military Capability - White House

President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Wednesday efforts by the United States and European allies to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Wednesday efforts by the United States and European allies to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities, the White House said.

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said in a press release.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

1188 police recruits pass out

1188 police recruits pass out

1 minute ago
 4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

1 minute ago
 Putin Bans Use of Foreign Software at Key Infrastr ..

Putin Bans Use of Foreign Software at Key Infrastructure Facilities Starting 202 ..

1 minute ago
 CAF Doctor Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Nigeria-Gh ..

CAF Doctor Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Nigeria-Ghana Game - NFF

1 minute ago
 17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

5 minutes ago
 One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Balochista ..

One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.