Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss US Readiness to Give Security Guarantees to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the United States' readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees separate from membership in NATO, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden and Zelenskyy met at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the alliance denied Ukraine's bid for hastened membership, the White House said in a statement.

"The leaders welcomed the launch of the Declaration of Support for Ukraine by G7 Leaders and President Zelenskyy immediately prior to their meeting, and discussed US readiness to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security commitments to ensure a sustainable force capable of defending Ukraine now and in the future," the statement said.

Biden and Zelenskyy also discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and continued US security assistance to support its operations, the statement added.