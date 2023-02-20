(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kiev, the Strana.ua news portal reported on Monday.

The news portal also showed the first footage of Biden on Mykhailivska Square, where he walks to the sound of air raid sirens that went off across the country on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported Biden is currently in the Ukrainian capital.