(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) A meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is planned for late July in Washington, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"The date somewhere in late July is being discussed," Kuleba told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.