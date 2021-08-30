Biden-Zelenskyy Meeting Postponed to September 1 Due to US Evacuation From Kabul - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden has been moved from August 31 to September 1 due to the nearly-finished evacuation of Americans from Kabul, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Sunday.

"The situation is absolutely clear and easy to explain.

The decision to meet on September 1, and not August 31, is in accordance with the protocol and is explained, among other things, by the fact that this is the last day of evacuations from Afghanistan ... that the American side needs to focus on," Podolyak told the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

Kiev seeks to "become a key newsmaker on the American agenda" on September 1, according to the Ukrainian official.