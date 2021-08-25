UrduPoint.com

Biden, Zelenskyy Meeting To Improve US-Ukraine Relations - Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden, Zelenskyy Meeting to Improve US-Ukraine Relations - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Meeting between US and Ukraine Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will improve the close relations between two countries, US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We... look forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy to the United States.

His meeting with President Biden will further cement the close relationship between our countries and demonstrate our enduring partnership," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Zelenskyy and Joe Biden will meet on August 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last week.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated Washington's commitment to support sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. She also noted US support of Kiev's idea to establish Crimea Platform.

This forum will allow focus diplomatic efforts on the peninsula to Ukraine, US envoy said in a statement on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

