(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Moscow has noted with regret that US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nothing about their potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy paid a visit to the US on Wednesday to hold talks with Biden and address the congress.

"Of course, we followed this, we got acquainted with all the incoming information. So far, we can state with regret the fact that neither president Biden nor president Zelenskyy have spoken at least some words that could be perceived as, let's say, a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns," Peskov told reporters.

Washington continues the line to de facto and indirectly fight with Russia 'until the last Ukrainian," the official added.