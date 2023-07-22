Open Menu

Biden, Zelenskyy Still Discussing ATACMS For Ukraine - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are still discussing the possible provision of ATACMS long-range missile systems to Ukraine, and it is up to the former to make a decision on it, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Whether or not we ultimately give ATACMS, it will be a decision for the President, he has spoken with President Zelenskyy about that. They continue to have their conversations," Sullivan said at the Aspen Security Forum.

