US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to discuss Kiev's government reform efforts against corruption during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, a senior US official said during a telephone briefing with reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to discuss Kiev's government reform efforts against corruption during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, a senior US official said during a telephone briefing with reporters.

"On the reforms side, there's a recognition that Ukraine has already made tremendous progress on governance, rule of law, and anti-corruption reform since 2014," the US official said. "We expect the two leaders to discuss the comprehensive reform program that President Zelenskyy is continuing to develop and implement with an aim to bring the country in line with Euro-Atlantic principles."

The US official said Ukraine must continue to implement reforms to earn NATO membership.