(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) President Joe Biden will discuss with Volodymyr Zelenskyy how the latter views a just peace for Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Washington later in the day.

"I have no doubt that they're gonna talk about President Zelenskyy's notion of a just peace and what does that look like, what are the components of that and how we help Ukraine get to that point. But look, no question about it, Mr. Putin is not interested in diplomacy right now," Kirby told CNN.