Biden, Zelenskyy to Have Meetings With Advisers, One-on-One on Wednesday - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday will have their first meeting with advisers and a second meeting one-on-one, a senior US administration official said in a telephone briefing.

"President Biden and President Zelenskyy will be sharing an expanded bilateral meeting with their key advisers and then the two leaders will transition to a one-on-one conversation which will give them the space to communicate with one another more directly," the US official said.

Biden is expected to discuss ways the United States can continue to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine, among other bilateral interests, the US official said.