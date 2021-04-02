Biden, Zelenskyy to Hold First Phone Call Amid Tensions in Donbas - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will hold their first phone conversation since the US leader took office on Friday amid reports about escalations in Donbas, Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to Politico, the conversation between the presidents will take place amid reports about alleged Russian military buildup in eastern Ukraine.

The phone call between the leaders will follow three high-level conversations between US and Ukrainian officials this week, including between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran.

Kiev has been pushing for a phone call between Zelenskyy and Biden for weeks, Politico added.