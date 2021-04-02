UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Zelenskyy To Hold First Phone Call Amid Tensions In Donbas - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:19 PM

Biden, Zelenskyy to Hold First Phone Call Amid Tensions in Donbas - Reports

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will hold their first phone conversation since the US leader took office on Friday amid reports about escalations in Donbas, Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will hold their first phone conversation since the US leader took office on Friday amid reports about escalations in Donbas, Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to Politico, the conversation between the presidents will take place amid reports about alleged Russian military buildup in eastern Ukraine.

The phone call between the leaders will follow three high-level conversations between US and Ukrainian officials this week, including between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran.

Kiev has been pushing for a phone call between Zelenskyy and Biden for weeks, Politico added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Austin

Recent Stories

CIS States Agree to Continue Coordination in Inter ..

2 minutes ago

US Agrees to Participate in Iran Nuclear Talks Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Pro-Kremlin media scramble to dismiss Navalny heal ..

2 minutes ago

US 'open' to direct talks with Iran at nuclear mee ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds ..

5 minutes ago

Govt. decides not to go for any trade with India i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.