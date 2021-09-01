UrduPoint.com

Biden, Zelenskyy To Launch Dialogue To Address Ukraine's Energy Security - US Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:31 PM

Biden, Zelenskyy to Launch Dialogue to Address Ukraine's Energy Security - US Official

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday will announce the launch of a bilateral dialogue to address Ukraine's energy security and the impact of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the region, a senior US administration official said in a telephone briefing with reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday will announce the launch of a bilateral dialogue to address Ukraine's energy security and the impact of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the region, a senior US administration official said in a telephone briefing with reporters.

"The presidents will announce new initiatives to tackle the climate crisis and to advance Ukraine's energy security, including the launch of a reinvigorated strategic energy and climate dialogue that will be lead by the Department of Energy," the US official said.

The US official said the goal of this bilateral dialogue is to attract energy security investments through reform, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to continue to address the impact of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nord Lead Gas

Recent Stories

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities A ..

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities After Inclusive Government Form ..

35 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to R ..

Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to Restoration of US-North Korea D ..

37 seconds ago
 Eurozone unemployment falls again to 7.6%

Eurozone unemployment falls again to 7.6%

39 seconds ago
 A 10-days 'Artisans-at-work in truck art' exhibiti ..

A 10-days 'Artisans-at-work in truck art' exhibition to start from Sep 17

41 seconds ago
 Shanghai gold futures close higher

Shanghai gold futures close higher

45 seconds ago
 1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fuja ..

1.6-magnitude earthquake recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.