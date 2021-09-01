US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday will announce the launch of a bilateral dialogue to address Ukraine's energy security and the impact of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the region, a senior US administration official said in a telephone briefing with reporters

"The presidents will announce new initiatives to tackle the climate crisis and to advance Ukraine's energy security, including the launch of a reinvigorated strategic energy and climate dialogue that will be lead by the Department of Energy," the US official said.

The US official said the goal of this bilateral dialogue is to attract energy security investments through reform, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to continue to address the impact of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.