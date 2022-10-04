UrduPoint.com

Biden, Zelenskyy To Speak By Telephone Later On Tuesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:22 PM

US President Joe Biden will hold a telephone conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Tuesday, Politico reported, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022)

Biden and Zelenskyy will speak by telephone, the report said without providing any additional details.

Zelenskyy announced recently that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner after Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession to the Russian Federation.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's fast-track bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.

