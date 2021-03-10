(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) There is no certainty whether President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will be the last legislative measure with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"It's not anything anybody can predict," Pelosi said on Tuesday when asked if another fiscal package will be required to manage the fallout from the strict coronavirus measures. "You are just going to have to ask the virus. If it stops mutating, if it stopped spreading and therefore mutating, then this will be.

"

Biden's so-called "American Rescue Plan," which cleared the Senate last week, is awaiting final approval expected by Wednesday from the House of Representatives. The US president is expected to sign it into law thereafter.

The bill aims to provide US states with coronavirus vaccinations and other pandemic-related assistance, including unemployment weekly benefits of $300 and a one-time check of $1,400 for most Americans.

In 2020, former president Donald Trump issued two COVID-19 relief bills totaling spending of nearly $4 trillion.