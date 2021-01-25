The Joe Biden administration has suffered a setback in its first complex pandemic talks with a bipartisan group of senators, who questioned its proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for offering stimulus payments to high-income Americans, Politico reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Joe Biden administration has suffered a setback in its first complex pandemic talks with a bipartisan group of senators, who questioned its proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for offering stimulus payments to high-income Americans, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, a group of senators expressed their opposition to the plan providing $1,400 direct payments to Americans in a call with White House officials on Sunday. Still, it was a civilized discussion that demonstrated the administration's resolve to seek a consensus, a departure from the Donald Trump era's approach, according to the newspaper.

In the 75-minute call, the 16 senators backed greater spending on vaccine distribution but some doubted direct stimulus payments to families making $300,000, pushing for more targeted relief measures to prioritize those in need.

The senators also sought more information on how the White House came up with its $1.9 trillion figure for the relief plan.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who co-leads the bipartisan group, said that it would need to reconvene to coordinate a response to the Biden proposal. According to Politico, many Republicans believe that an immediate large package is difficult to pass, after the Congress approved a $900 billion coronavirus rescue plan in December.