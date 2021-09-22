WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The mistreatment of Haitian migrants at the US border are a result of the Biden administration's abusive and racist policies, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Nearly 13,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived to the Texas town of Del Rio along the US-Mexico border over the last week, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy border agents on horseback to deter the migrants.

"The US government showed a total disregard for the right to seek asylum when it sent agents on horseback with reins flailing to control and deter this largely Black migrant population," HRW Managing Director Alison Parker said on Tuesday.

"This violent treatment of Haitians at the border is just the latest example of racially discriminatory, abusive, and illegal US border policies that are returning people to harm and humanitarian disaster."

The rights group also said the incidents stem from the immigration policies implemented by the "administration of President Joe Biden." HRW blasted the administration's six-step strategy to address the increase of migrants that included a "surge" of agents to "improve control of the area" and new expulsion flights to Haiti.