MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) There is reason to believe that the current US administration is more realistic about the situation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"But at this stage ...

we have reason to believe that the current administration is more realistic about the situation around the Ukrainian (conflict) resolution, in particular, it recognizes the need to solve, first of all, the problem of the special status of Donbas," Lavrov told a press conference.