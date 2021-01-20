WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden plans to engage with Russia "very quickly" regarding extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his confirmation hearing.

"This is something that we have to tackle but only when President-elect becomes President tomorrow. But it is also something that we have to engage very, very quickly because the deadline is very fast upon us," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. "We will seek the extension, the President-elect has to decide on a duration."