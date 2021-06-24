WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, in Washington to discuss security issues, the White House said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today in Washington with Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's unwavering support for Israel's security and commitment to continuing to strengthen the defense partnership between the two countries," the White House said in a statement on late Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the challenges to security and stability in the middle East region, including the alleged malign activities of Iran.

"Mr. Sullivan affirmed the President's commitment to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

Sullivan and Kohavi also agreed on the need to continue and expand bilateral consultations on regional strategic challenges.