Biden's Aide Stresses Need For Smooth Post-Vote Transition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

Biden's Aide Stresses Need for Smooth Post-Vote Transition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Ron Klain, who is tapped as the next White House chief of staff if Joe Biden is declared the winner of the US presidential vote, said Sunday there needed to be a smooth transition.

"Joe Biden is going to become president of the US in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition," the political consultant and former lobbyist told NBC's "Meet the Press" show.

The Biden transition committee has complained about having been denied millions in funding, office space and access to government agencies typically allowed to a president-elect's team, pending a wave through from the General Services Administration.

"What we really want to see this week... is the General Services Administration issue that ascertainment," Ron Klain said.

Sitting President Donald Trump came close to admitting on Sunday he had lost the election but quickly backtracked, tweeting that his rival "only won in the eyes of the FAKE news MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go."

